China proposes adding 40 tech items to export control list
World
China just announced it wants to add 40 new items (including AI models, intelligent agents, computing clusters, and biomedicine tech) to its export control list.
The move is all about keeping a closer eye on how these cutting-edge technologies leave the country, especially as global competition heats up.
Public opinions are being sought until November 15.
China says export changes not targeted
China says these changes are routine and not aimed at any one country, even though there is ongoing tech tension with the US.
The goal is to reflect that the revision was proposed because applications of related technologies in sensitive fields are constantly expanding.