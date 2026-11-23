Beijing has also stopped the China Visa Application Centre, a service provider, from accepting visa applications, with Chinese diplomatic missions now handling them directly.

This comes as India and China try to move past tensions since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

India had already made it easier for Chinese visitors by reopening tourist visas in July 2025 and direct flights, showing both sides want smoother travel and better ties, even if there are still a few bumps along the way.