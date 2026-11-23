China says ready to ease Indian business visas after delays
China says it's ready to make it easier for Indian business travelers to get visas, after recent delays kept fewer Indian businessmen from being granted visas to attend this month's China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry insists it's following the rules but is open to improving how visas work between both countries.
Beijing stops China visa application centre
Beijing has also stopped the China Visa Application Centre, a service provider, from accepting visa applications, with Chinese diplomatic missions now handling them directly.
This comes as India and China try to move past tensions since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
India had already made it easier for Chinese visitors by reopening tourist visas in July 2025 and direct flights, showing both sides want smoother travel and better ties, even if there are still a few bumps along the way.