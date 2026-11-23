China sentences government official identified only as Ma to death
China just handed a death sentence to a government official, known only as Ma, after finding him guilty of spying for another country.
A Monday post on a social media account linked to the National Administration of State Secret Protection shared the news, stressing how seriously they take protecting state secrets.
Along with the sentence, Ma was stripped of political rights for life and ordered to forfeit all personal property.
Ma shared sensitive information overseas
Ma's secret life started overseas when he met a foreign agent named Kailin and began sharing sensitive information, like an internal phone directory.
Things escalated when another agent, Tang Zheng, threatened to expose Ma's past unless he kept cooperating.
Ma ended up agreeing to supply confidential material using a dedicated laptop and reportedly got more than 1 million yuan for it.
China stresses severe consequences for leaks
This isn't the first time China has issued such a harsh punishment: similar cases have made headlines before.
The message is clear: leaking sensitive information comes with serious consequences in China's ongoing fight against foreign espionage.