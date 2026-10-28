China stops showing La Liga matches featuring Kylian Mbappe
World
China has stopped showing La Liga games featuring Kylian Mbappe after he called Mao Zedong a "dictator" in a social media video.
The remark upset Chinese officials and cost Mbappe several sponsorships.
He has since apologized, saying he meant no disrespect and values China's history.
Chinese brands drop Kylian Mbappe deals
Major Chinese brands like Dongpeng and Mengniu have dropped their deals with Kylian Mbappe, and state media pulled his matches from TV.
Both Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid were asked to formally apologize.
La Liga stressed the comment was just his personal view, adding it regretted the situation and was working to keep good relations with China.