China tests long-range missile in South Pacific
What's the story
China has conducted a long-range missile test in the South Pacific, just hours after Australia and Fiji signed a defense agreement. The test, which involved a dummy warhead landing in "designated waters," was described as "destabilizing" by Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and "deeply concerning" by New Zealand. The Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the test was part of China's annual military training with prior notification to relevant countries.
Diplomatic tensions
Test not coincidental
The missile test came shortly after Australia and Fiji signed a major defense alliance, the "Ocean of Peace." The alliance commits both countries to mutual defense in case of an attack and is open to other nations. Malcolm Davis, a senior defense analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the timing of the test was not coincidental. He said it was an indication that China could use military force to intimidate Pacific states against closer relations with Australia.
Regional response
China informed Australia about the test
Australia's acting Prime Minister Richard Marles confirmed that China informed his country about the test on Monday. He said they were concerned about actions undermining peace and security in the Pacific. Australia's Assistant Foreign Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said they conveyed concerns to China but didn't link them with the alliance announcement. Japan also expressed serious concerns over China's increasing military activity and attempted to dissuade the missile test. China's last intercontinental ballistic missile test was in 2024.