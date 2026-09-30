China tightens AI regulations after OpenAI and Anthropic raised concerns
World
China is stepping up its AI regulations after big US tech names like OpenAI and Anthropic flagged serious risks with artificial intelligence.
Companies like DeepSeek, Tencent, and Alibaba are already running safety checks and tweaking their training data to keep things in line.
Moonshot reviews safety after Kimi misuse
China's government takes the lead on AI oversight, making strict rules for algorithms, generative AI, synthetic content, and autonomous AI agents.
After a recent case where Moonshot's Kimi models were misused, Moonshot reviewed its safety measures.
While the US often relies on voluntary guidelines, China's tighter control could shape how China handles AI in the future.