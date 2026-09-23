China tightens export rules for 2 fentanyl precursor chemicals
World
China just rolled out new export rules for two chemicals that can be used to make illegal drugs, especially fentanyl.
These tougher controls are aimed at shipments going to the US Canada, and Mexico, bringing the total list of restricted substances up to 18.
The timing is interesting too, coming right before a meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Trump.
China designates piperidone compounds as controlled
The two newly regulated chemicals, called piperidone compounds, are chemicals that can be used to make illegal drugs.
China had already tightened rules on 13 similar substances last year after pressure from the United States, worried about drug abuse and overdoses.
This latest move shows China trying to address US concerns about synthetic drugs.