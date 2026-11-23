China to decide Shenzhou-24 payload specialist between Ali and Daud
Big news: The identity of the astronaut heading to space on China's Shenzhou-24 mission remains undisclosed.
The final two contenders (Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud) have both trained hard at China's Astronaut Research and Training Centre.
One of them will get the green light as payload specialist, with China making the final call.
Pakistan to send astronaut to Tiangong
This isn't just a personal milestone; it's history in the making. For the first time, a non-Chinese astronaut will join a Chinese spacecraft, thanks to a 2025 deal between China and Pakistan.
Whoever gets picked will spend seven days at the Tiangong space station running scientific experiments, making Pakistan the first foreign country to send an astronaut there.
It's a big step for both countries in global space exploration!