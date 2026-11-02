China to restrict tunnel-boring exports for India's Himalayan border projects
China is about to restrict exports of big construction machines (especially tunnel-boring equipment) that India uses for infrastructure along the Himalayan border.
These controls, kicking in later this month, target gear that could be used for both civilian and military purposes.
It's a strategic move from China as regional tensions simmer.
India mulls $1.2 billion equipment incentives
India depends a lot on Chinese machinery for major projects, but this shake-up is also pushing the country to build up its own manufacturing game.
The government is reportedly considering a $1.2 billion incentive plan to encourage local production of construction equipment.
While catching up with China's pricing won't be easy, an Indian company, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is building a prototype tunnel-borer, hoping to keep crucial infrastructure plans on track and boost self-reliance in the long run.