China urges Japan on Taiwan after Xi Jinping skips meeting
At the Shenzhen summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, sending a clear message.
China's government then publicly urged Japan to correct its wrong words and actions on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible, saying better understanding could help fix their rocky relationship.
China issues trade curbs on Japan
Things heated up after Takaichi suggested Japan might step in if China moved against Taiwan.
In response, China rolled out trade restrictions and travel warnings for Japan.
Even with these tensions (and no sit-down with Xi), Takaichi said she still believes open dialogue is the way forward.
Japan PM Takaichi meets Putin
While in Shenzhen, Takaichi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office.
This comes as Japan and Russia are dealing with their own issues, including a Japanese journalist's arrest and assets of a Japanese tobacco firm were seized.