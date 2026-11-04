China warns Philippines over politicians' interference in South China Sea
World
China has asked the Philippines to be careful in its ongoing South China Sea dispute.
In a recent phone call, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that malicious interference by certain Filipino politicians could damage the relationship between the two countries.
This chat comes after some heated words, including the Philippine defense secretary calling China a "troublemaker."
Possible restart of Reed Bank talks
Despite tensions, both countries agreed it's best to handle things through respectful dialogue.
They also talked about the possible resumption of long-stalled talks on a proposed joint oil and gas exploration in Reed Bank, the offshore area under discussion.
The conversation highlights how tricky, but important, cooperation is in this key global trade area.