How old is the Chinese civilization?
What's the story
A prominent archeologist has challenged the conventional timeline of Chinese civilization. Feng Shi, a researcher at the Institute of Archaeology under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, claims that Chinese civilization dates back to 8,000 years ago. This is three millennia earlier than the widely accepted timeline. In an article published on the official portal Chinese Social Sciences Net late last year, he argued that astronomy's emergence should mark the start of Chinese civilization.
Evidence presented
Emergence of state not important sign of civilization
Feng's argument is based on archeological evidence that ancient Chinese societies had already mastered astronomical observation and precise timekeeping techniques for agricultural purposes 8,000 years ago. He contends that the emergence of the state is not the most important sign of civilization, a view held by some scholars from the Marxist tradition. Instead, he believes civilizational and state origins are separate discussions.
Controversial argument
Critics warn criteria being changed arbitrarily
Feng's claim has sparked a debate over how a "civilization" should be defined. Critics have warned that the criteria are being changed arbitrarily to extend the country's civilizational timeline for political reasons. The argument is controversial as it challenges established historical narratives and raises questions about what constitutes a civilization.