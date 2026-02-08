The argument is controversial

How old is the Chinese civilization?

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:51 pm Feb 08, 202612:51 pm

What's the story

A prominent archeologist has challenged the conventional timeline of Chinese civilization. Feng Shi, a researcher at the Institute of Archaeology under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, claims that Chinese civilization dates back to 8,000 years ago. This is three millennia earlier than the widely accepted timeline. In an article published on the official portal Chinese Social Sciences Net late last year, he argued that astronomy's emergence should mark the start of Chinese civilization.