You can apply for Chinese visa online from December 22
What's the story
The Chinese Embassy in India is set to introduce an online visa application system on December 22, 2025. The announcement was made by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong. The new system will allow visa applicants here to fill out the forms and upload all necessary documents online at (https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu).
Visa resumption
India's visa regime for Chinese nationals fully functional
On November 26, 2025, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now "fully functional." This development comes after a five-year suspension following the 2020 border clashes. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier."
Diplomatic efforts
Resumption of visas part of confidence-building measures
The resumption of visas is part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by India and China in 2025. These measures included the resumption of direct commercial flights in October and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage. The decision to resume visas is expected to boost tourism, trade, and also enhance people-to-people exchanges between both countries.