You can apply for Chinese visa online from December 22

On November 26, 2025, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now "fully functional." This development comes after a five-year suspension following the 2020 border clashes. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier."

Diplomatic efforts

Resumption of visas part of confidence-building measures

The resumption of visas is part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by India and China in 2025. These measures included the resumption of direct commercial flights in October and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage. The decision to resume visas is expected to boost tourism, trade, and also enhance people-to-people exchanges between both countries.