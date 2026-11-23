Chinese military researchers fear US AI could erode nuclear deterrent
Researchers in the Chinese military are getting anxious that American advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could make it easier for the United States to find and destroy Chinese nuclear missiles.
If that happens, China fears it could lose its ability to deter a nuclear attack, making the already tense relationship between the two countries even trickier.
China may oppose nuclear arms limits
China has spent years building up its nuclear forces so they can survive a first strike and hit back if needed.
But now, with AI possibly making it easier for US forces to find and wipe out Chinese nuclear missiles, Chinese experts are worried their deterrent might not be enough.
This fear could make China less willing to agree to any limits on its smaller arsenal.