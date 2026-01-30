Chinese mother stabs infant 600 times, claims needles cure illness

A shocking incident in China 's Yunnan province has come to light, where a mother allegedly stabbed her 10-month-old son with a needle 600 times. The case came to light after the baby was admitted to the People's Hospital of Mojiang County on December 16 last year, suffering from fever and convulsions. The child's mother, surnamed Dao, reportedly used needles as punishment or folk remedies when he misbehaved or showed signs of illness.

Medical revelation Needles broke off inside child's neck Spine Surgeon Dr. Sui Wenyuan, who treated the child at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Xinhua Hospital, revealed that Dao stabbed her son with needles between 500 and 600 times. In one instance, she used a needle meant for sewing shoe soles, which broke off and got stuck in the child's neck near his cervical spine. The surgery to remove it was complicated due to uncertainty about the needle's shape and whether it had barbs.

Recovery progress Child discharged from hospital after surgery Dr Wenyuan noted that the child had a high fever, possibly due to rust on the needle, but his condition improved after surgery. He was transferred to Kunming Children's Hospital for further treatment and discharged on January 9 this year. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many criticizing Dao's actions as cruel and inhumane.

