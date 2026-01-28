AI now school subject in China. Is it good idea?
What's the story
In a bid to equip students with the skills needed for the future, China has made artificial intelligence (AI) a part of its school curriculum. The move comes as part of an effort by the Ministry of Education to integrate AI courses into information technology classes. Starting later this year, elementary and middle school students across Beijing and other districts will be taught about AI.
Educational approach
Curriculum structure and objectives
The AI curriculum is structured according to grade levels. Third graders are introduced to the basics of AI, while fourth graders delve into data and coding. By fifth grade, students learn about "intelligent agents" and algorithms. Wang Le, a computer skills teacher at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications Affiliated Primary School, said the aim is to prepare kids for their future careers and enhance China's competitiveness by creating a talent pool of skilled professionals.
National strategy
AI's role in China's technological ambitions
The inclusion of AI in schools is part of China's larger plan to become a global leader in the field within four years. The ruling Communist Party sees this move as a way to build a technologically advanced and self-sufficient nation. Le emphasized that "Keji xingguo," or "Build a strong nation through science and technology," is at the heart of their national strategy.
Parental views
Parental perspectives on AI education
As China pushes for an AI-educated generation, parents are also weighing in on the move. Li Yutian, whose son is interested in robotics and computers, supports the decision. He took his son to a Xiaomi factory to see automation in action. Despite concerns about over-reliance on technology and stunted problem-solving skills among kids, he believes that not embracing this tech could be an even bigger risk.