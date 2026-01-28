AI now school subject in China. Is it good idea?

In a bid to equip students with the skills needed for the future, China has made artificial intelligence (AI) a part of its school curriculum. The move comes as part of an effort by the Ministry of Education to integrate AI courses into information technology classes. Starting later this year, elementary and middle school students across Beijing and other districts will be taught about AI.

Educational approach Curriculum structure and objectives The AI curriculum is structured according to grade levels. Third graders are introduced to the basics of AI, while fourth graders delve into data and coding. By fifth grade, students learn about "intelligent agents" and algorithms. Wang Le, a computer skills teacher at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications Affiliated Primary School, said the aim is to prepare kids for their future careers and enhance China's competitiveness by creating a talent pool of skilled professionals.

National strategy AI's role in China's technological ambitions The inclusion of AI in schools is part of China's larger plan to become a global leader in the field within four years. The ruling Communist Party sees this move as a way to build a technologically advanced and self-sufficient nation. Le emphasized that "Keji xingguo," or "Build a strong nation through science and technology," is at the heart of their national strategy.

