Christa Pike, 50, speaks and moves after botched execution attempt
World
After a botched execution attempt on September 30, Christa Pike, the 50-year-old death row inmate, is now able to speak in full sentences and move around more easily.
She was briefly hospitalized and put on a ventilator after suffering serious complications from two doses of lethal-injection drugs, but has since returned to prison and is being monitored for any lasting effects.
Tennessee pauses executions pending independent review
Pike's failed execution has sparked new questions about Tennessee's lethal-injection process.
Her lawyers sought time to assess her injuries and prepare a constitutional challenge and have filed a complaint.
In response, Gov. Bill Lee has paused scheduled executions pending an independent review of Pike's failed execution.