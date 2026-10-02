Christa Pike execution postponed in Tennessee after 2 failed injections
World
Christa Pike was set to be executed on September 30, but things didn't go as planned.
Two attempts to give her a lethal injection failed, leading officials to call off the execution and send her to the hospital.
Now her execution is postponed for at least a year while Tennessee reviews its procedures.
Slemmer family frustrated after execution delay
Colleen Slemmer's family waited more than 12 hours at the prison, hoping for closure but left with more questions than answers.
After being moved to another room and given little information, Colleen's mother and husband shared their frustration and sadness over yet another delay.
May Martinez said she does not think she will return if they try to execute Pike again, should she survive.