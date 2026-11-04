Christa Pike hospitalized after failed execution, reported rare blood cancer
World
Christa Pike, a death-row inmate in Tennessee, was reported to have a rare blood cancer after her execution attempt failed in September 2026.
Her lawyers had warned that her medical condition could make lethal injection especially risky, and the botched procedure left her hospitalized for 10 days.
Tennessee governor pauses executions, orders probe
Pike's legal team is pushing to end her solitary confinement and has filed a complaint about how her health issues complicate execution methods.
The failed attempt has led Tennessee's governor to pause all executions for the year and order an independent investigation into the failed execution.