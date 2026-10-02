Christa Pike survives 2 execution attempts, lawyers seek sentence reduction
World
Christa Pike, on death row since 1995, survived two failed execution attempts on September 30, 2026.
The botched procedure lasted over an hour and left her with possible brain damage from lack of oxygen.
Her lawyers are calling for her sentence to be reduced.
Governor Bill Lee pauses Tennessee executions
Pike's case was complicated by a blood disorder that made the execution process even riskier.
After this incident, Tennessee's second botched execution in four months, Gov. Bill Lee has paused all executions statewide.
The situation drew national attention and outrage from advocates against the death penalty.