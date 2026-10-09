Christa Pike survives botched Tennessee execution, recovering with memory issues
World
Christa Pike, who was convicted in the 1995 beating and stabbing death of her classmate Colleen Slemmer, survived a botched execution in Tennessee on September 30.
The attempt left her unconscious and on a ventilator after two doses of pentobarbital reportedly caused burns and blisters.
She is now slowly recovering, able to take assisted steps and eat again, but she is facing trouble with memory and focus.
Pike's lawyers seek life without parole
Pike's lawyers are asking for her sentence to be changed to life without parole, saying she should not have to go through another execution attempt.
The incident has put a spotlight back on how executions are carried out in the US.