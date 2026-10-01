Christa Pike survives execution, directs meal funds to Nashville homeless
World
Christa Pike, Tennessee's only woman on death row, survived a failed lethal injection attempt on September 30. Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder.
In an unexpected move, she asked that her last meal funds be used to feed Nashville's homeless instead of having a special meal herself.
Supporters fed more than 85 people
Supporters honored her wish by serving meals to more than 85 people in need.
Officials clarified that Pike had eaten before the execution attempt, despite rumors otherwise.
After receiving two doses of lethal drugs and surviving, she was hospitalized in critical condition but is now slowly regaining mobility.
Her story highlights both her troubled past and her recent act of compassion toward others.