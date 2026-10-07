Christa Pike survives failed Tennessee execution, remains shackled in hospital
Christa Pike, sentenced to death for the January 1995 murder of fellow Knoxville Job Corps student Colleen Slemmer, survived a rare failed execution attempt on September 30.
Her lawyers say she's awake and talking but faces a tough recovery.
Despite her condition, she's still shackled to her hospital bed after Tennessee was unable to complete the execution despite administering two rounds of pentobarbital.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee orders review
Pike's legal team thanked the medical staff for their care during what they called an unprecedented situation.
The state says its execution team followed the state's protocol, but Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has now ordered an independent review of Tennessee's execution process and paused another scheduled execution.
Pike is the only person known to have survived a complete execution attempt in the US.