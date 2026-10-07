Christa Pike survives Tennessee execution attempt amid thrombocytosis concerns
World
Christa Pike, a 50-year-old on death row in Tennessee for a 1995 murder, survived an attempted execution after her blood-clotting condition known as thrombocytosis may have made lethal injection challenging.
The process was difficult when the team struggled to set up an IV, and Pike had to be hospitalized as doctors worked to clear the drugs from her system.
Pike's legal team alleges improper IV
Pike's legal team says improper IV placement may have caused "burning around the sites of the injection," said Randy Spivey, yet officials kept going with a second dose.
Now recovering, Pike's case is fueling debate about how executions are handled, especially for inmates with complex health issues, and whether current procedures are really safe or ethical.