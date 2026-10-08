Cilia Flores seeks release from New York jail over health
World
Cilia Flores, wife of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, is asking to leave a New York jail because of serious health issues.
She and Maduro are both facing major drug smuggling charges in the US and could get life sentences if found guilty; they have pleaded not guilty.
Flores lawyers cite health, prosecutors oppose
Flores's lawyers say her heart problems and 25-pound weight loss make jail unsafe for her, so they are pushing for house arrest instead.
They also mention injuries from her arrest as part of their case.
Prosecutors are not convinced, arguing she might try to flee and could be a public risk.
A court hearing on whether she will be released is set for Thursday, October 8.