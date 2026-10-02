Cinthia Abigail Tamez Rivera and family found dead in Mexico
World
Cinthia Abigail Tamez Rivera, a 34-year-old TikTok fashion and lifestyle creator with over 71,000 followers, was found dead in Montemorelos, Mexico, on September 30.
Her three children and partner were also discovered dead. Authorities believe this could be a murder-suicide.
Investigators probe suspected murder suicide
Investigators think Tamez may have killed her family before taking her own life.
They are reviewing security footage and evidence, including a recovered firearm, to understand what happened.
Local media is following the story closely as authorities work through the details.
Tamez Rivera posted cryptic online message
On the day of her death, Tamez posted a cryptic message online that suggested she was going through personal turmoil, raising questions about her mental state before this heartbreaking event.