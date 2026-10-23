Civil war and El Nino drought threaten famine in Sudan
World
Sudan is in a tough spot right now: ongoing civil war and the harsh El Nino drought have left millions at risk of famine.
Experts say rainfall this year was the lowest in more than 30 years, and food shortages are expected to get worse, with warnings that hunger will keep rising.
Sudan relief underfunded by $134 million
The World Food Programme says another 1.2 million people could face severe hunger by August 2027, but relief work is already underfunded by $134 million.
With crops failing and livestock suffering, many families are forced to leave home just to find enough to eat, making an already difficult situation even harder for everyone involved.