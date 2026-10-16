CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke expects detention over election protest
Abhijeet Dipke, who leads the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), says he's expecting to be detained soon.
He's currently under house surveillance but is ready to face detention for peacefully protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
His plan is simply to wave the national flag and call out alleged issues with the voter list.
CJP to protest electoral roll irregularities
The CJP is set to protest at Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday, pushing for action on what they call electoral roll irregularities.
Authorities have responded by closing the park on October 16 and 17.
Dipke also criticized Prime Minister Modi and pointed out that other CJP members were previously arrested for similar protests.
He's urging for a new, fair election commissioner, saying, "We are just saying remove Gyanesh Kumar, who is not even listening to his ECs, and appoint a new election commissioner in an independent, unbiased manner. Is this a crime?"