China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh among its core interests: Pentagon

A report by the Pentagon has warned that China 's claims over Arunachal Pradesh and Taiwan are now part of its "core interests." The report, submitted to the US Congress, stated that these, alongside other territorial and maritime claims, are crucial for China to achieve its "great rejuvenation" by 2049. This could potentially trigger a new flashpoint in India-China relations, especially since both agreed to resolve the border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh last year.

Rejuvenation strategy China's 'great rejuvenation' plan and Arunachal's significance Moreover, the report by the US Department of Defense outlines that as part of its "great rejuvenation" plans, Beijing intends to operate at a higher level globally. It also aims to deploy world-class military forces that can "fight and win" any operation. While Arunachal Pradesh is among China's "core interests," India has always maintained that it is an integral part of the country.

Rising tensions Recent incidents highlight tensions over Arunachal Pradesh The Pentagon report comes at a time when tensions between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh are escalating. In a recent incident, an Indian citizen, Prema Thongdok, was detained in Shanghai for 18 hours on her way from London to Japan. Chinese officials claimed her passport was invalid as her birthplace was listed as Arunachal Pradesh. She was denied food and other facilities at the airport, but resumed her journey after contacting the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a friend.

Diplomatic awareness US report notes China's tactics in Arunachal Pradesh The US taking note of China's tactics in Arunachal Pradesh is significant for India, former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev told ANI. He said that the US has so far been quiet on the developments in Arunachal Pradesh. However, Washington's new focus on Beijing's moves shows that it is better aware of China's tactics toward India, Sachdev said.