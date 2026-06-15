The protests were organized by the No-G7 coalition

G7 Summit: Thousands march against world leaders in Geneva

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Jun 15, 202612:16 pm

What's the story

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Geneva ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit from June 15-17 in France on Sunday (local time). The "No-G7" coalition, which includes over 60 groups such as Palestinian rights activists and feminists, led the demonstration. Coalition spokesperson Francoise Nyffeler said, "We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place."