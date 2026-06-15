G7 Summit: Thousands march against world leaders in Geneva
What's the story
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Geneva ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit from June 15-17 in France on Sunday (local time). The "No-G7" coalition, which includes over 60 groups such as Palestinian rights activists and feminists, led the demonstration. Coalition spokesperson Francoise Nyffeler said, "We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place."
Protest
Cars set on fire
Protesters marched through a barricaded city, chanting slogans supporting Palestinians, climate action, feminism, and anti-capitalist movement, while helicopters hovered overhead. Authorities estimated that there were 20,000 protestors around 7:00pm, including about 600 "Black Bloc" extremist protesters. Shortly after the march began, gangs of black-clad protestors wearing masks began smashing over barriers protecting some of the affluent apartment complexes along the route and setting cars on fire, according to Le Monde.
Security deployment
Security heightened as France sends troops to protect leaders
Swiss and French authorities have deployed thousands of police officers and military personnel to ensure the safety of attendees at the G7 summit. France has sent nearly 16,000 security personnel, including troops and firefighters. Switzerland has also authorized up to 5,000 soldiers to assist local police forces. The main hospital in Geneva has set up large tents in anticipation of possible casualties from the protests or summit activities.
Grievances aired
Demonstrators clash with police, target buildings
Demonstrators have criticized the G7 for benefiting the rich at the expense of the poor. Demonstrators waved banners bearing messages such as "No to the G7 and all imperialist alliances!" and "Abort the G7," according to Le Monde. Buildings such as the UN's International Telecommunications Union offices were also targeted. A flotilla of boats with anti-G7 banners appeared on Lake Geneva ahead of the summit.
Security preparations
Roads blocked, businesses boarded up ahead of summit
The G7 summit, which starts on Monday in Evian-les-Bains, France, has been heavily secured by Swiss and French authorities. Roads have been blocked and unauthorized gatherings banned to prevent unrest. Businesses are bracing for potential disruptions with many boarding up storefronts. The G7 includes the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. The summit will see leaders discuss issues including the Iran war, Ukraine and global economic imbalances.
Influence decline
China won't be joining
US President Donald Trump arrives on Monday, fresh from his 80th birthday celebrations the day before, which included mixed martial arts fights on the White House lawn, forcing France to postpone the start of the summit. Trump's G7 visit will begin with meetings with Macron on Monday at 1500 GMT, followed by a working dinner with all delegates. China will be absent. However, leaders will discuss Beijing's domination and control over the market for rare earth minerals.