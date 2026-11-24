Bangladesh: At least 30 injured in clashes in Hasina's hometown
What's the story
Clashes broke out in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, the hometown of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Monday. The violence erupted over processions organized by the Awami League and its affiliated organizations, which are currently banned. At least 30 people were injured in the clashes where crude bombs exploded, and 12 shops were vandalized.
Violence details
Know about the clashes
The clashes took place in the Launch Ghat area and near Gopalganj Cricket Stadium, as well as in Dakshin Hiran village of Kotalipara upazila.
Local sources reported that Awami League activists had taken out a procession from the Launch Ghat area on Monday afternoon.
An argument between youths from Ghosherchar and Charmanikdah villages over standing beside party leaders at a rally led to clashes later that evening.
Aftermath
At least 20 people injured
The clashes involved chases with locally made weapons on a road near Gopalganj Cricket Stadium.
Four crude bombs exploded during the violence, injuring at least 20 people.
Five seriously injured individuals were admitted to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital for treatment.
According to India Today, Dr. Niaz Mahmud, assistant director of Gopalganj Medical College Hospital, confirmed to locals that some injured persons received initial treatment while others were hospitalized.
Additional violence
Another clash in Kotalipara upazila
A separate clash occurred in Dakshin Hiran village of Kotalipara upazila over a procession organized by Awami League and its affiliates.
An argument between Mashiuur Rahman, a Jubo League leader and prospective chairman candidate for Hiran Union Parishad, and Shafiqul Islam, the brother of another prospective chairman candidate, Munshi Raich Uddin, led to clashes between their supporters.
The violence left 10 people injured and five shops vandalized.
Three seriously injured were admitted to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex before being transferred.
Security measures
Nationwide shutdown called by Awami League on November 29, 30
The clashes come as Bangladesh braces for a 48-hour nationwide shutdown called by the Awami League on November 29 and 30.
Security has been tightened across the country with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed in several areas.
Videos on social media purportedly showed residents confronting BGB personnel after mosque loudspeakers were turned on in Gopalganj.
However, the authenticity of these videos and claims that BGB personnel retreated remain unverified.