The clashes took place in the Launch Ghat area and near Gopalganj Cricket Stadium, as well as in Dakshin Hiran village of Kotalipara upazila.

Local sources reported that Awami League activists had taken out a procession from the Launch Ghat area on Monday afternoon.

An argument between youths from Ghosherchar and Charmanikdah villages over standing beside party leaders at a rally led to clashes later that evening.