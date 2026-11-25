Bangladesh garment workers reject new minimum wage; clash with cops
What's the story
Clashes have erupted between readymade garment (RMG) workers and police in several areas of Bangladesh, including Gazipur and Savar. The unrest was triggered by the announcement of a new minimum wage of Tk 17,000, a 36% increase from the previous wage of Tk 12,500. They have rejected the new wage, demanding higher pay. According to The Business Standard, workers protested on major highways, including Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh roads, blocking traffic at several points such as Bhogra Bypass and Naojor.
Widespread unrest
Protests spread to Tongi, Sreepur
The protests also spread to Tongi's Sataish area and Ansar Road in Sreepur.
In Savar, workers blocked roads in Hemayetpur Padmar Mor area, leading to clashes with police.
Eyewitnesses said workers threw bricks and stones at law enforcement personnel when they tried to clear the roads.
Police responded by firing tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.
Factory shutdowns
20 factories declare general holidays
Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Superintendent Mohammad Amzad Hossain said protests were still ongoing at several locations in Gazipur.
He added that 20 factories had declared general holidays by 10:00am due to the unrest.
In Savar, workers blocked roads in the Hemayetpur Padmar Mor area, leading to clashes with police.
Four people were detained by locals at the scene and handed over to police.
Wage announcement
New minimum wage structure announced after nearly 12 hours
The unrest came after the Minimum Wage Board announced a new wage structure after nearly 12 hours of discussions.
After the six-member board failed to reach an agreement, a secret ballot was conducted. Four members voted for Tk17,000, while two supported Tk18,000.
Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani announced the new structure early Thursday morning.
As per the new structure, Grade 4 workers will get Tk17,000, Grade 3, Grade 2 and Grade 1 workers will receive Tk19,200, Tk20,000 and Tk21,500, respectively.
Divide
Garment industry is Bangladesh's main sector to earn foreign currency
The announcement has divided workers, with some accepting it as a significant increase from Tk12,500 to Tk17,000 while others reject it due to rising living costs.
The new wage was announced after weeks of violent protests that closed factories and disrupted production as workers demanded the minimum wage be doubled.
The garment industry accounts for around 80% of total country exports and directly employs approximately four million people, most of whom are women from rural areas.