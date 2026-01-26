'Clear affront': Bangladesh reacts to Sheikh Hasina's India speech

Bangladesh has expressed concern over Sheikh Hasina being allowed to address a public gathering in New Delhi. The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh said it was "surprised" and "shocked" that Hasina was allowed to make political remarks against the interim government from Indian soil. "Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech...constitute a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh," the ministry said.

Extradition concerns Bangladesh's extradition request for Hasina remains unfulfilled The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also highlighted that its repeated requests for Hasina's extradition under a bilateral agreement have not been fulfilled. The ministry said it was "aggrieved" that despite these requests, Hasina has been allowed to make political statements from Indian territory. This, they argued, goes against the principles of non-interference and good neighborly relations between Bangladesh and India.

Political address Hasina's call to action and its implications In her first public address in India since leaving Dhaka, Hasina called on Bangladeshis to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led regime. She warned that free and fair elections would not be possible under the current government. Hasina called Yunus a "corrupt, power-hungry traitor," adding that Bangladesh had been "plunged into an age of terror." Her message was played at an event in New Delhi, just a day after campaigning for Bangladesh's February 12 parliamentary elections began.

