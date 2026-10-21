CNN considering lawsuit over Trump administration Air Force One exclusion
CNN is thinking about suing the Trump administration after being left out of Air Force One coverage in September and this month.
President Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds, accusing them of spreading "fake news."
Even after a judge temporarily restored some access, CNN says it is still being blocked from key travel events.
CNN lawyer: ban violates First Amendment
CNN's lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. says this ban is a violation of its First Amendment rights because it limits their ability to cover important presidential trips, like the U.N. General Assembly, Knoxville, Texas and Oklahoma, and Georgia and Florida, where CNN was supposed to be the pool network.
The network has called out the White House for not responding and says it is ready to keep fighting for its rights if needed.