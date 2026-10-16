CNN investigation spotlights Six Flags safety after fatal Georgia accident
A recent CNN investigation has put the spotlight on safety problems at Six Flags amusement parks, following a tragic accident on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, where a man lost his life on the Goliath roller coaster in Georgia.
After the incident, Six Flags temporarily shut down at least 10 rides across several parks.
Investors sue Six Flags over maintenance
CNN dug into maintenance records and found some worrying patterns (think train derailments and faulty restraint systems) in parks across California, New Jersey, and Texas.
Since 2021, nearly 300 accidents in California alone needed more than just basic first aid.
Investors are now suing Six Flags for allegedly skipping routine maintenance and failing to adequately invest in routine maintenance for years.
The company says it takes safety seriously.