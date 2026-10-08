CNN, MS NOW, Politico sue Trump over White House ban
World
<CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are taking legal action after being banned from the White House by President Donald Trump.
A judge put the ban on hold last month, saying it might violate their rights.
The outlets argue this was payback for reporting critically on Trump and want to keep their access until the court makes a final decision.
Trump cites security, Judge Kelly skeptical
The Trump team says the ban was about protecting national security, but Judge Kelly isn't fully convinced.
With midterm elections just weeks away and Trump's approval ratings low due to issues like inflation and Iran, this case could shape how much access journalists have during a crucial political moment.
It's also another chapter in the ongoing tension between Trump and media outlets that challenge him.