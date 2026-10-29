CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue Trump over White House access
World
CNN, Politico, and < em>MS NOW are suing President Trump to get full access back to the White House.
Even though a judge recently let them in after Trump's September ban, the outlets say they're still being blocked from important press roles, like covering events in places such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.
Media groups allege First Amendment violations
The media groups argue that keeping them out violates their First Amendment rights and is basically punishing them for what they report.
The case is still playing out in a Washington, D.C. court and could shape how future presidents interact with journalists, so it's one to watch if you care about free speech or how news gets made.