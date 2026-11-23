Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett proposed a coalition involving Together, Yashar, Likud, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu.

In this arrangement, Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister, followed by Netanyahu.

However, Eisenkot opposes a rotation system, and Netanyahu insists on taking the premiership first.

Lieberman has also ruled out joining any government with Netanyahu.