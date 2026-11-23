Israel: Netanyahu's Likud, Eisenkot's Yashar end coalition talks without deal
What's the story
Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party have ended their coalition talks without reaching an agreement. The discussions, held at a Herzliya hotel on Sunday, were focused on leadership roles and the inclusion of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in the potential government. While Likud pushed for Ben-Gvir's inclusion, Yashar was adamant about his exclusion.
Deadline and proposal
Deadline for Eisenkot to form government
Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension.
His bloc won 48 seats in the October elections, falling short of a majority by 13 seats.
Netanyahu has proposed a national unity government as a way to ensure Israel's security, which would allow for a coalition without the Arab parties that won 19 seats.
Coalition proposal
Coalition proposal from former PM Bennett
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett proposed a coalition involving Together, Yashar, Likud, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu.
In this arrangement, Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister, followed by Netanyahu.
However, Eisenkot opposes a rotation system, and Netanyahu insists on taking the premiership first.
Lieberman has also ruled out joining any government with Netanyahu.
Minority government
Yashar may seek confidence vote in Knesset for minority government
If unity talks fail, Yashar plans to seek a confidence vote in the Knesset for a minority government. This would depend on outside support from Arab parties.
Likud has laid down conditions for participating in a unity government, including ending personal attacks against Netanyahu and agreeing on major policy positions like rejecting a Palestinian state.
Government formation
Emergency national government warning from Eisenkot
Eisenkot has warned against dragging out talks, suggesting he could submit an "emergency national government" to parliament.
This hints at a two-stage plan: forming a minority government quickly with core opposition parties and then broadening it.
A minority government could rely on support from Arab party lawmakers, but Eisenkot's ally Lieberman opposes this route in favor of aligning with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.