Cockpit recordings reveal details of Palm Beach County jet crash
Cockpit recordings have shed light on the tragic private jet crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 1, 2026.
The flight started with just some ice and moderate turbulence, but things quickly got worse: moderate turbulence hit, and the plane went into a rapid descent.
Sadly, all nine people on board lost their lives. The NTSB is now investigating what happened.
Cockpit audio captures Lord's Prayer
As the jet dropped fast, the pilot's calm voice turned desperate.
In a powerful moment from the recording, a man's voice was heard apparently reciting the Lord's Prayer in the background.
Authorities are still working to identify everyone on board, including co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, who was recently profiled in local media for how she got her pilot's license even before she could drive, and say this tragedy is a reminder of how unpredictable flying can be when weather changes suddenly.