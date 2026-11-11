Collins Dictionary names 'mogging' Word of the Year 2026
Collins Dictionary just picked "mogging," which means outshining or dominating others, as its Word of the Year for 2026.
The word's usage shot up by 210% this year, especially among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, highlighting how younger generations are shaping today's language trends.
Originated in bodybuilding, spread online
"Mogging" started in bodybuilding circles around 2016 as a nod to being the "alpha male of the group" (AMOG), but it gradually spread online.
Now, it's used for everything from fashion to tech and sports, showing how internet culture keeps evolving language and making old words feel fresh again.