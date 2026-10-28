Collision between AVE and Iryo near Urda kills 30
World
A major train crash near Urda, Toledo, left at least 30 people dead after an AVE train collided with an Iryo train on the Madrid-Seville line.
The government says "possible human error" by a railway operator is likely to blame, but early findings also point to a failure in the main signaling system.
ADIF suspends services on affected routes
Spain's rail infrastructure operator ADIF has paused services on the affected routes while rescue and emergency response operations continued.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the incident shocking and said emergency crews are doing everything they can for survivors.
With investigators digging into what went wrong, especially with the signaling system, there's renewed concerns about rail safety in Spain.