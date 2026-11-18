Columbia, Missouri ethanol tanker collides with doc bus, 18 hospitalized
A crash on Highway 63 in Columbia, Missouri, sent 18 people to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, after a Department of Corrections bus and an ethanol tanker collided.
Most of those hurt were inmates, but thankfully, everyone's injuries were minor.
Emergency crews responded fast and made sure everyone got medical care.
Tanker carrying 7,700 gallons emptied safely
University Hospital treated 13 people from the scene, 10 inmates, one staff member, and two civilians, while Boone Health cared for five more offenders.
The ethanol tanker was carrying a huge load (7,700 gallons), but there was no danger to the public since it was safely emptied as a precaution.
The southbound lanes of Highway 63 had to close for cleanup because debris was everywhere, but things got back to normal pretty quickly.
Police are still figuring out what caused the accident.