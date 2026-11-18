Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick probed over NVIDIA stake and Megaspeed
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is under investigation by Democrats for possibly using his role to benefit Cantor Fitzgerald, the investment firm now controlled by his sons.
Lawmakers are especially interested in whether Lutnick's decisions were influenced by Cantor's $155 million NVIDIA stake and why the Commerce Department didn't blacklist Megaspeed, a company linked to an alleged Chinese spy, despite national security concerns.
Cantor Fitzgerald denies government influence
Cantor Fitzgerald says it only held NVIDIA shares to manage client trades, not for its own profit, and called claims of government influence baseless.
This probe comes as US officials grow more worried about Megaspeed and what it could mean for national security.