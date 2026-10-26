Communist Party session likely to secure Xi Jinping's 4th term
China's ruling Communist Party just kicked off a big four-day meeting, setting the stage for President Xi Jinping likely to secure an unprecedented fourth term.
The session is all about paving the way for the party's new leadership and self-governance.
Xi used his opening speech to double down on strict party discipline and spotlight his anti-corruption drive, something he has made a signature move since 2013.
IMF cuts China's 2026 growth forecast
party members are reviewing a draft resolution focused on strengthening full and rigorous Party self-governance with perseverance.
Meanwhile, China is facing some economic headwinds: the International Monetary Fund recently cut its 2026 growth forecast to 4.5%, citing weak domestic demand.
Throughout the meeting, party leaders keep crediting the "Two Establishes" as key to China's progress so far, and they are framing "Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building" and "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" as central for whatever comes next.