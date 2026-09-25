'Let's compete healthy, not wrestle': Xi tells Trump 

Xi also warned that competition between the US and China should remain healthy and within limits.

"The competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds," Xi said.

He once again cautioned against falling into the "Thucydides trap," a theory that conflict becomes likely when a rising power threatens to displace an established one.

"It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," he said.