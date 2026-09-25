'Let's compete healthy, not wrestle': Xi tells Trump
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for new forms of cooperation between the United States and China, emphasizing the need to write a "new chapter" in Sino-US friendship. The call came during high-stakes talks with President Donald Trump at the White House. "Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still," Xi said, stressing that their friendship is a worthy cause that holds great promise. "Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations," Xi said.
Competition caution
Healthy competition
Xi also warned that competition between the US and China should remain healthy and within limits.
"The competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds," Xi said.
He once again cautioned against falling into the "Thucydides trap," a theory that conflict becomes likely when a rising power threatens to displace an established one.
"It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," he said.
Key issues
Taiwan issue
The talks also touched upon sensitive issues like Taiwan. Xi urged Trump to "prudently handle the Taiwan issue" and continue opposing Taiwanese independence.
The White House has not yet released a detailed account of the discussions, nor has Trump publicly disclosed specifics about his conversation with Xi.
Artificial intelligence was another major topic of discussion during their meeting.
AI control
AI under human control
Xi called for both nations to ensure that artificial intelligence remains under human control.
He said the two countries had "the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people."
The discussions came after finance ministers from both countries met earlier this week, with the US proposing a new "notification mechanism" for AI-related incidents.
Trade extension
Trade truce extended
The two nations on Wednesday also agreed to extend their one-year trade truce by two months to January.
According to BBC, Beijing had hoped for at least a year.
The two-month extension means that crucial tariff disputes, China's dominance in rare earth resources, and access to advanced US chips will be pushed forward into another round of negotiations, suggesting that the US wants China to do more to uphold its end of the bargain before making longer-term concessions.