Congo battles Bundibugyo Ebola strain with 6,025 dead, 12,254 infected
Congo is battling its deadliest Ebola outbreak yet, with 6,025 people lost and 12,254 infected since May.
The Bundibugyo strain, without any approved vaccine or treatment, has spread to eight provinces.
Sadly, nearly half of those infected haven't survived.
Delayed care and mistrust hinder response
Many people delay getting medical help, so over 60% of deaths happen outside treatment centers, making it easier for the virus to spread.
Financial struggles and local security issues add to the challenge.
While groups like WHO are on the ground helping out, they're up against mistrust and chronic funding shortages, mistrust of health facilities and rampant insecurity as they work to stop the outbreak.