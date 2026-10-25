Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and family escape Aurora temple shooting attempt
World
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi shared that he and his family narrowly escaped a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora, Colorado.
A white supremacist tried to fire an AR-15-style rifle inside the temple, but the gun jammed, giving someone just enough time to call for help and prevent tragedy.
Raja Krishnamoorthi urges FBI probe
Krishnamoorthi is urging the FBI to investigate this as a hate crime, saying it is important to address the real motive behind such attacks.
The suspect, 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested.
Other lawmakers are also pushing for stronger action, while India's government has voiced concern about rising hate crimes against Indian communities in the US.