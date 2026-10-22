Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi warns of social media anti-South Asian hate

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is sounding the alarm about a big spike in anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate on social media.

He says posts on X promoting anti-South Asian hate are up by more than 240%.

He is calling out major tech companies for letting harmful content slide while making money off it, and wants Congress to step in.

In his words, Raja Krishnamoorthi said, "Congress must hold them accountable."