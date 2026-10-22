Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi warns of social media anti-South Asian hate
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is sounding the alarm about a big spike in anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate on social media.
He says posts on X promoting anti-South Asian hate are up by more than 240%.
He is calling out major tech companies for letting harmful content slide while making money off it, and wants Congress to step in.
In his words, Raja Krishnamoorthi said, "Congress must hold them accountable."
Krishnamoorthi leads 105 members urging FBI
Krishnamoorthi's push comes after an attempted shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois earlier this month.
The suspect, a self-identified neo-Nazi, allegedly attempted to shoot a man outside the temple but his gun jammed.
Following the incident, Krishnamoorthi led 105 members of Congress urging the FBI to investigate it as a potential federal hate crime and take stronger action to protect South Asian communities from similar threats.