Japanese melons joke lands Australian PM Albanese in trouble
What's the story
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing criticism for his remarks about a gift of melons from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The controversy erupted after a former Japanese ambassador called the comments "sexist" and an insult to the close relationship between Japan and Australia. The incident occurred during an episode of the comedy podcast Bush Deep, hosted by Nikki Osborne.
Podcast fallout
What did Albanese say about the Japanese melons
In the podcast episode, Albanese referred to the crown melons gifted by Takaichi as "pretty strange" but later said they "ended up being quite good."
He also made hand gestures near his chest while discussing the gift.
Osborne joked about Takaichi's appearance, saying she came in looking like Pamela Anderson.
Albanese responded to this by saying, "She brought two, and they are beautiful."
Diplomatic criticism
Former ambassador slams Albanese's comments
Former Japanese ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami slammed Albanese's comments as a "sexist joke" that undermined the strong bond between their nations.
In an op-ed for The Australian, Yamagami highlighted the high value of crown melons in Japan, costing over 30,000 yen (approximately $188).
He urged Albanese to enjoy Japan's gifts without making inappropriate comparisons.
Apology refusal
Opposition leaders demand apology
Despite the backlash, Albanese has refused to apologize for his comments. He argued that Australia and Japan's relationship is stronger than ever under his government.
Opposition leaders have called for an apology, with Liberal MP Mary Aldred calling the remarks "foul-mouthed" and "classless."
However, Albanese rejected these assertions in Parliament.
"I reject the assertion in the question," he said.
Past controversies
Albanese previously apologized for Kylie Minogue comments
This isn't the first time Albanese has landed in hot water over his podcast interview.
Earlier, he had apologized for "inappropriate" comments about popstar Kylie Minogue on the same podcast.
Despite these controversies, several Labor ministers have defended Albanese's remarks about Takaichi as misinterpreted by the media and political opponents.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said they "were not intended to be interpreted the way that our political opponents and some media outlets are reporting."