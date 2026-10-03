Convicted Dallas officer Amber Guyger paroled after nearly 7 years
Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted for killing Botham Jean in 2018, has been granted parole after nearly seven years behind bars.
She was originally sentenced to 10 years for shooting Jean after mistakenly entering his apartment.
The board approved her for parole on October 1, 2026.
Botham Jean family rejects parole decision
Botham Jean's family is upset about Guyger's early release, saying she should serve her full sentence.
Their attorney, Lee Merritt, called the decision disappointing, especially since parole was denied just two years ago.
In 2024, a federal jury awarded the family almost $100 million in damages.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Police Department said it wasn't involved in the parole process and offered condolences to Jean's loved ones.
Parole board cites Guyger employment programs
The parole board noted that Guyger completed programs intended to improve her chances of obtaining and maintaining employment after her release, which it said helped support her release and future job prospects.